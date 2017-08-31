Statesmen Golf Rolls to 13-0

LUNENBURG – The Randolph-Henry Golf team continues their unbelievable and undefeated run that is now up to 183 straight James River District wins.

This comes after the Statesmen defeated three more district teams last week.

The team traveled to Lunenburg Country Club on Tuesday and battled against the other two top teams in the district this season. R-H came away with a team win as they shot 159 overall ahead of second place Lunenburg (171) and Goochland (189).

The team was led by Evan Mason once again as he shot a three over par 38 on the day. Other top performers for the team were Eli Moore-39, Skylar Lacks-41 and Logan Newcomb-41.

The Statesmen hosted Prince Edward on Thursday and were impressive as they scored a 165 to 217 win over the Eagles at Briery County Club. Leading the team during this victory were Logan Newcomb-38, Eli Moore-39, Larkin Jackson-41,

Brenden Francisco-47, Jordan Colbert-48 and Dalton Barksdale-62.

The wins improve Randolph-Henry to 10-0 in the James River District and 13-0 overall this season.

Coach Powell stated, “The 2017 Randolph-Henry Golf team had a great week defeating two good teams Lunenburg and Goochland. The Statesmen were led by seniors Eli Moore, Evan Mason, Logan Newcomb, and junior Skylar Lacks! On Thursday, we defeated Prince Edward by 50 strokes. Leading the way for the Statesmen were Eli Moore, Logan Newcomb, Larkin Jackson, Jordan Colbert, Brenden Francisco, and Dalton Barksdale. All R-H team members are working hard and contributing to our success.”