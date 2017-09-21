Statesmen Finish Regular Season as JRD Regular Season, Tourney Champs

FARMVILLE – The Randolph Henry Golf team captured the regular season and tournament championship in the James River District in 2017 after an undefeated year.

The Final team scores for the James River District Tournament held at The Manor in Farmville were:

Randolph Henry-310

Goochland-348

Lunenburg-360

Bluestone-397

Nottoway-409

Amelia-423

Buckingham-439

Prince Edward-455

Cumberland-no score

The low shooter for the tournament was Eli Moore with a 75 while Skylar lacks-77, Larkin Jackson-78, Evan Mason-80, Logan Newcomb-80 and Nathan Towery-83 all played well for the Statesmen.

All of the players were selected to the All James River District team and Eli Moore was named the JRD player of the year.

Coach Powell stated, “The R-H Golf team has really worked hard and played with a lot of confidence this year. Because of this the Statesmen won their 18th consecutive District Championship and the team is headed to the Regionals for their 20th consecutive year. We have had great leadership from our seniors and every player has contributed to our success. We have completed our regular season with a 26-0 record and we look forward to post season play. Special appreciation goes out to all our 2017 R-H Golf Team. Team members are Dalton Barksdale, Eli Moore, Nathan Towery, Evan Mason, Logan Newcomb, Skylar Lacks, Larkin Jackson, Austin Shook, Matthew Taylor, Brian Williams, Caleb Shook, Brenden Francisco, and Jordan Colbert. “

The Statesmen moved to 26-0 overall and will play in the 2A Region A Tournament on Tuesday September 26 at Kinderton Country Club.