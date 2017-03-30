Statesmen Continue to Use Strong Pitching to Remain Unbeaten

The Randolph-Henry Statesmen remained unbeaten on the season with a pair of wins last week. The team beat Amelia 5-0 and Park View 6-1.

Pitching was the story in the game against Amelia as Carter Strickland and Josh Jones combined to throw a no-hitter. Strickland went 5 innings on the mound and recorded 11 strikeouts while Jones closed the final 2 innings and picked up 4 strikeouts.

The same duo did most of the work at the plate as well with Strickland having two hits and two RBI, while Jones added 2 hits and 1 RBI.

Chase Barksdale also had a good day at the plate with 2 hits in the 5-0 victory.

Raleigh Duffer did the work on the mound for R-H against Park View last Friday while going all 7 innings and picking up 11 strikeouts. Devinne Mariannino led the team at the plate with a pair of hits, while Strickland drove in 2 of the 6 runs on the day.

(Photo by Shelby Walker)