Spreading the Love

The Randolph-Henry Beta Club spread the love this February by making Valentine’s Day bags and cards for Charlotte County Meals on Wheels clients. The Charlotte County Meals on Wheels program provides ready-to-eat nutritious meals to county residents who may be unable to get out. Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate to Meals on Wheels should contact Program Coordinator Ronnie Royster at (434) 736-8441 or email cc_mow@yahoo.com. Front (left to right): Takia Wade, Makayla Bacon, Kendrik Goldman, Kendall Bowman, Kimberly Horsfall, Chante Elam. Middle: Christian Reed, Raleigh Duffer, Hannah Adams, Macayla Ferranto, Courtney Claiborne, Meredith Feinman, Aaliyah Drake. Back: Matthew Myers, Hannah Pichefsky, Jeremy Ashley, Caleb Chadwick, John Walker, Bradford Webb, Michael Brown, Josh Turner.