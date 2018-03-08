Special Olympics Buddies T-Shirt Contest Winners

Ms. Alyson G. Napier’s Art II students entered the contest for designing a new t-shirt logo for the Special Olympics Buddies. Mrs. Joanne Catron, local coordinator, and registered volunteers of Charlotte County Special Olympics voted on submissions. The winners were announced on February 22, 2018. First place was awarded to Patricia Garcia, second place was awarded to Vicie Southall, and third place was awarded Katelynn McCrillis. Patricia’s design will be featured on the new Special Olympics Buddies’ t-shirts, and Southall and McCrillis’s designs will be used on t-shirts for future events. Pictured (left to right): Patricia Garcia, Vicie Southall, Katelynn McCrillis