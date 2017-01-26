Southside Virginia Chapter of VSUAA Establishes Scholarship Endowment

VSU President Speaks at MLK Luncheon

Hundreds turned out to hear Virginia State University’s president, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah who was the keynote speaker at an annual Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration luncheon. This was the 11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King birthday luncheon celebration sponsored annually by the Southside Virginia Chapter of the VSUAA. The luncheon was held in Farmville, Va. on January 14.

According to interim chapter president Kylor Reed, “I believe that this was a record breaking crowd at our luncheon this year. They were definitely overwhelmed with Dr. Abdullah’s presence and message which commemorated the courageous legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, as well as the proud story and future of our beloved VSU.”

During the luncheon, on behalf of the Southside Virginia Chapter, Sherby Scott Brown presented Dr. Abdullah with a check for $3500.00 as the initial payment toward the Southside Virginia VSUAA chapter’s Scholarship Endowment.

Also, the president was presented a framed artistic drawing designed for VSU, and for Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, 14th President. The artist was Dr. John Cavan, former president of Southside Virginia Community College. On behalf of the Southside Virginia Chapter of VSUAA, Mary Reed and Kylor Reed presented this to the president. The artist, Dr. Cavan, was in attendance and was recognized. Dr. Albert Roberts, current president of Southside Virginia Community College, and Ms. Reshunda Mahone, VSU Vice President for Instructional Advancement, were in attendance, as well as Dr. Basil Gooden, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture, whose parents, the late Mr. And Mrs. Allen Gooden, are VSU Alumni.

We are so pleased to have had those special guests, as well as all the supporters and friends, including many youth from the Southside area who attended our MLK Commemoration this year.

“Many in the Southside Virginia community are filled with joy that they had this very special opportunity to meet and visit with our president of VSU, Dr. Abdullah, whom, we are assured, will continue to lead VSU to new heights, stated Kylor Reed.

The Southside Virginia chapter is one of Virginia State University Alumni Association chapters throughout the nation whose goal is to support the academic programs and scholarships at VSU.

All VSU alumni, attendees, and supporters are invited to become an active member of Southside Virginia chapter. Those interested may call any known, active Chapter Member.