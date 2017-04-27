Southside School of Dance Concert May 6

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – Southside School of Dance and Performing Arts will present a dance concert, “Gotta Dance,” on Saturday, May 6, at 3:00 p.m. in the Randolph-Henry High School auditorium. The dance concert is under the direction of Joan S. Tipton, Tammy Tipton-Nay, Marianne Dixon and Melissa Colbert. Tickets are $5.00 and all proceeds go to the R-HHS Scholarship Foundation. Tickets maybe purchased in advance or at the door. “Gotta Dance” will feature ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, clogging and acrobatic dance.