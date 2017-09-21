South Central Bike Fest Deemed Successful

CHASE CITY – The first annual South Central Bike Fest held June 8, 9, & 10, 2017 at the Chase City Fire Department Training Grounds was a success according to the feedback received from numerous volunteers and participants. This event was held in support of local cancer victims by raising funds for the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association and the Barksdale Cancer Foundation located in Charlotte County. Both of these organizations provide monetary help to individuals dealing with cancer in both counties.

It was a busy three days! Campers started arriving Thursday afternoon. The town came together to provide a family friendly event on Thursday, with the Chase City Chamber of Commerce hosting a BBQ Plate Dinner. Friday brought out local classic cars for the Cruise In, topped off by entertainment from the Konnection Band. Saturday’s events included a Poker Run, Bike Show, Raffle Drawing, Bike Rodeo, Bikini Bike Wash, Vendors, and social time. There was music provided throughout the event by Karoke Kat (Brad Weaver & Wildthang). DJ Soundhouse MC’d & DJ’d Saturday afternoon. The C. J . Ballard Band took the stage later to start the evening of fun and dancing, followed by Tuesdays Gone to close down the affair.

Without the support of numerous sponsors, volunteers and participants, this first event would not have been successful. The Chase City Fire Department generously returned the payment for the use of the training grounds in support of the cause. All the hard work and support paid off, resulting in a sizeable donation to both organizations.

Planning has already started for the 2nd Annual South Central Bike Fest. The planning committee learned a lot from this first event, and welcomes anyone who’s interested in helping next year to reach out by emailing info@scbfest.org. We want to extend sincere and heartfelt thanks to everyone who lent their support. Mark your calendars for June 7, 8, & 9, 2018 – we’ll see you there!