Sorority Members Attend Cluster Meeting

Members of the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated recently attended the Mid Atlantic Region’s 2016 Northern Western Virginia Cluster meeting which was held at the Hyatt Regency Dulles. The theme of the meeting was “Launching New Dimensions of Service: Committed and Connected—VOTE!” The activities of the meeting included a breakfast, a luncheon and informative sessions on the status of the sorority, which included its programs and special presentations. Members of the local sorority in attendance were (left to right): Mrs. Jacqueline Gooden-Seay, Ms. Vera Cooke-Merritt, Ms. Linda Whitehead, Ms. Elaine Whitehead, and Mrs. Mary Morton Smith.