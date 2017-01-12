Slayton, Bacon Selected to Lead Board of Supervisors in 2017

LUNENBURG – The Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors held their annual reorganizational meeting last Thursday night and a new Chairman and Vice Chairman were chosen to help lead the group in 2017.

The first order of business was to name the Chairman, as Randy Slayton was the only nomination for the position. He was quickly and unanimously approved to move from the Vice Chairman position that he held last year to become the Chairman. Slayton is the Rehoboth District representative.

Moving into the position as Vice Chairman for 2017 will be District 3 Beaver Creek Representative Dr. Frank Bacon.

Both men were unanimously approved by the other members of the board to assume these new roles for the upcoming year.

David Wingold had been the Chairman with Slayton serving as Vice Chairman in the previous year.