Sheriff Offers Information on Recent Tannerite Noise

LUNENBURG – Last week, we reported that the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the booming noises most people have been hearing over the Christmas Holiday were the result of Tannerite targets being shot.

Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend released additional information last week stating, “In reference to the recent calls for the loud noises near and around Kenbridge, we have investigated and found it to be Tannerite. The office has spoken to the citizen shooting the Tannerite and he agrees that it is not illegal, but wants to do the neighborly thing and not shoot it anymore.”

Sheriff Townsend said that his office was able to speak with the individual found to have been shooting the Tannerite and he was cooperative in discontinuing the practice so that it would not disturb residents in that area.

This is an issue that has come up in many locations recently. Sheriff Townsend noted that if there are any questions or concerns, please call the office at 434-696-4452.