Several Lunenburg Residents on Hand During Shooting at VMP

An investigation is continuing after several people were injured during a shooting at the Virginia Motorsports Park on Saturday night in Dinwiddie County.

Estimates are that approximately 10,000 people were at the Spring Fest that included a car and motorcycle show along with a concert. The event, which was scheduled through 11 p.m. Saturday, including the concert with rapper Lil Boosie.

The shooting incident took place around 8 p.m. as shot reportedly rang out in several areas at the location.

There were several injuries, including two females that were taken to the hospital following the incident. They were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Several Lunenburg residents who race at the venue were on hand during the shooting. Dan Glasscock was in the tower at VMP and captured some pictures of the chaos following the shots. He reported hearing shots on three different occasions approximately 10 minutes apart. David Clark and William Marshall were also on hand and were able to stay inside of an enclosed vehicle trailer until the incident ended.

Several Lunenburg area students reported that they were at the event and heard the shots. At that point people just started running everywhere in an attempt to get away from where the shots were fired.

There were also several vehicles reportedly shot. Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office had deputies on scene in addition to the park’s separate security.

Some eyewitnesses have helped determine that there may be multiple people responsible for shooting incident. Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers anonymously at 804-861-1212.