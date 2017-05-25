Senator Mason to Deliver Fuqua Commencement Address

FARMVILLE – Fuqua School will hold commencement exercises for the Class of 2017 on Friday, May 26 at 6 o’clock on the front lawn of the upper school campus. Keeping with the tradition of inviting alumni to deliver the commencement address, this year’s guest speaker will be Senator Taylor Montgomery “Monty” Mason, Class of 1985.

Senator Monty Mason proudly represents the Virginia Peninsula’s 1st State Senate district, including all of the City of Williamsburg and parts of Newport News, Hampton, Suffolk, James City County and York County. Monty was twice elected to the House of Delegates in the 93rd District in 2013 and 2015 before winning his race for State Senate in a special election in November of 2016.

During his tenure in the legislature Monty has worked to protect seniors from fraud, ensure opportunity for veterans and military service members transitioning to civilian life, improve mass transit throughout the Peninsula and strengthen cybersecurity laws. Monty’s work to improve and protect the quality of life in Hampton Roads has earned him various awards, including a 100% score three years in a row from the League of Conservation Voters and the Sierra Club as well as the “Solid as Rock” award from the Virginia Education Association in 2015.

No stranger to community service before he took office, Monty has been volunteering and supporting his community for nearly two decades. He has worked to help Child Development Resources of Williamsburg, an organization that provides resources to pre-K children. He is a strong supporter of the College of William and Mary and serves on the university’s Challenge 1 Strategic Planning Committee. He was formerly Chairman of the William and Mary Athletic Educational Foundation. In 2002, William and Mary awarded him the Young Alumni Service Award.

Monty also serves on the Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance Board, The Statewide Advisory Board for the Sorensen Institute of Political Leadership, the Executive Board of Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula, The Board of Directors for the Triangle Arts and Culture League, and the Advisory Board of Literacy for Life. He sponsors an annual College Creek cleanup to remove debris and trash from a portion of the creek.

Monty’s career in business spans more than 25 years and includes working in the real estate and financial sectors as well as more than a decade with VISA in fraud and risk management.

While at Prince Edward Academy, Monty was a motivator, a born leader, and a clutch player. With 10 Varsity letters, Monty was a two-year starter on the basketball court and four-year baseball player, serving as co-captain his senior year and earning All-Conference Honors.

His accomplishments on the football field, however, are unparalleled. Monty became the youngest starting quarterback in school history at the age of 13. Progressing from Most Improved Player in his early years to Most Valuable Player his Senior year, Monty paced PEA to a 29-5 record over his final three years while earning All-Area and All-Conference accolades.

Monty was a member of the National Honor Society, President of the National Forensic League. Upper School SCA Corresponding Secretary five years running, Lieutenant Governor of the Model General Assembly his sophomore, junior and senior years, Vice President of his senior class.

In 2010, Monty was inducted into the PEA/Fuqua School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Since the Virginia House Delegates is a part time legislature, Monty maintains his position with Visa as a Fraud Risk Senior Account Executive. He lives in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Williamsburg with his wife, Pamela, who works at the College of William and Mary. They have two daughters Taylor Anne (9) and Hawley (7).