Jesus said, “Allow Little Children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the Kingdom of Heaven.” Sebastian Andres Mendoza, entered Heaven on Monday, December 11, 2017, at the age of six months. He is survived by his mother, Danielle Lee Jones and father, Leonardo Mendoza Santiago; grandmother, Lisa H. Jones; siblings, twin brother, Isaac Silas Mendoza, Noah G. Jones, and Ava N. Jones; maternal grandparents, Herman P. Harding, Jr., and Kathy T. Harding; aunt and uncle, Jessica and Cory Vogel, Tiffany and Michael Jones, special cousins, Maggie Grace Vogel, Nadia M. Jones, Lucas A. Ridgeway; great aunt and uncle, Minnie and Jay Ridgeway; and a number of other relatives. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leo Andres Jones.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Sebastian to Madeline’s House, P.O. Box 487, Blackstone, VA 23824, 434-292-1077. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville is serving the family.