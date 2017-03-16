Saturday Incident Leads To Felony Malicious Wounding Charges

A Saturday night altercation led to the arrest of a Lunenburg man with more charges pending as the investigation continues.

Major DJ Penland, of the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office said that there was an incident on Blackstone Road in Lunenburg this past Saturday night. Two subjects were injured in the altercation.

Once responders arrived on the scene, 36-year-old Shaun Reeves of Blackstone Road was transported by Kenbridge Emergency Squad to Community Memorial Hospital for minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

Following the visit to the area hospital, Reeves was arrested on Felony Malicious Wounding charges. A second subject that was not identified at this point by authorities was transported by Victoria Emergency Squad to Blackstone Airfield and then transported by Med Flight to MCV in Richmond. This subject was said to be in stable condition.

Major Penland stated, “The incident is still under investigation so we have no further details to release at this time.”