Rockymill Road Will be Closed for VDOT Project

LUNENBURG – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recently announced that they will close Scotts Crossroads/Rockymill Road (Route 633) to through traffic between Honey Tree Road (Route 681) and Courthouse Road (Route 49) at the Mecklenburg/Lunenburg County line beginning Monday, August 21 for a bridge replacement project.

The 107-year-old structure is located over the South Meherrin River. Construction is expected to be complete by spring 2018.

During construction, drivers should follow the posted detour routes:

Northbound Scotts Crossroads/Rockymill Rd. (Rt. 633 Take E. 2nd (Rt. 47) west to N. Main St. (Rt. 47/Rt. 49) north to Courthouse Rd. (Rt. 49) north back to Rockymill Rd.

Southbound Rockymill Rd./Scotts Crossroads (Rt. 633) Take Courthouse Rd. (Rt. 49) south to N. Main St. (Rt. 47/Rt. 49) south to E. 2nd (Rt. 47) east back to Scotts Crossroads.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623). For more information about the project, visit http://www.virginiadot.org/.