Repent and “… I Will Hear From Heaven”

How unfortunate that one who has tasted the joy, peace, and hope of following Christ, should fall away from that state of salvation. However, such falling away can happen. The apostle Paul notes: But I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway. (1 Cor. 9:27. Emphasis mine.)

Such falling away by an individual or a nation, takes time. Usually, there is a gradual slipping away from the truth of God to the errors of Satan and his followers. For approximately the last 150 years, the United States of America has been in a downward spiral, morally. Our society has, to a large extent, rejected God’s values as He outlines these in Exodus 20 and elsewhere.

For example, since 1960 in the U.S., there has been a 560% increase in violent crime, more than a 400% increase in illegitimate births, and a quadrupling of divorces. In addition, there seems to be a relationship between moral decline and academic performance. SAT scores of high school students have dropped an average of 75 points since 1960.

In the last 150 years, what are some of the influences that have had assisted in bringing about our moral decline? Darwin and his theory of macro-evolution, is one. His theory attacked the belief that God is the source of life and Creator of mankind and his environment as described in Genesis, chapters one and two. Darwin’s theory emphasized the value of chance over Divine design and Divine power. His theory does not answer the question, “Why is there something rather than nothing?” Nor, does it explain the fact that human life is not merely made up of physical matter and chemicals; human life has a supernatural element that cannot be explained nor reproduced by man in the laboratory. Life is a miracle; each breath you and I take is a miracle! The miracle of life is fact; Darwinism is theory.

A second theory that has adulterated the values of mankind, is that of Communism, as presented in the Communist Manifesto. Communism and Karl Marx have served as the bedrock of atheism for well over a century. Like Darwinism, Communism sees man as independent of a Higher Power; man, himself, is seen as the ultimate in intelligence and power.

A third influence on the adulteration of our values was Julius Wellhausen, a German who died in 1918. His secular theory concerning portions of the Bible has penetrated many seminaries, which now teach humanism as one’s savior rather than Jesus Christ, who demonstrated His power over death by rising from the grave.

Fourth, John Dewey, a secularist, considered by many to be the founder of modern education, elevated man’s intellect to the point that man needs no Divine Guide, but is capable of directing his own life and formulating his own values.

Fifth, Freud, like Dewey, believed that man is capable of solving all of his problems without the need of a Higher Power. Freud thought that ultimate power lies within one’s self, one’s mind. Therefore, like all humanists, Freud rejected the supernatural God and placed in God’s place, mankind. Notice, all of these skeptics are now in their graves; the One whom they rejected, Christ, is alive, sitting at the right hand of God.

Are we individually and as a nation ready to repent and return to God, our Creator? If we are, this is the promise given us by God, Himself: If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. (2 Chronicles 7:14.) Do we need spiritual healing? The answer appears to be obvious! Let us accept Christ, the source of life! Let us follow His values and His teachings!

Until next week, may God richly bless you and yours.

