Recycling Aims to Sustain Community

Submitted Report

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – Randolph-Henry High School Ecology students in Mrs. Davis’ and Mrs. Dunnavant’s classes have collected recycling at home to add to the weekly campus collections. At almost 3500 pounds collected since starting school in August, they are well on their way to reaching the goal of collecting 6000 pounds by the end of the school year.

Also, several students created interesting items from “trash” and tried their hand at poetry to persuade their peers to join the recycling efforts at R-H, at home and our community. Other students made recycling banners, posters, and shirts. One group made and decorated a fifty-gallon barrel to collect rain water to use at our campus greenhouse.

Ecology students at R-HHS encourage everyone to be a part of the movement to a sustainable community in which we can enjoy cleaner air, water, and soil for our generation and those to follow.