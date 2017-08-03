Randolph-Henry High School Alumni Hold Reunion

Several classes came together last Saturday to reminice about their days at R-HHS. above left, Class of 1968, back row: David Lucado, David Carson, Tony Roach, Butch Shook, Larry Johnson, Jim Ailsworth Middle Row: Derrick Napier, Willie Allen, Lewis Hamlett, Pam K. Pettus, Emily R. Strader, Ann E. Nelson, Dale C. Love. Front row: Anthony Reeves, Ann H. Browning, Claudia Dunnavant, Peggy Wilson, Herbie Moss, Margaret J. Elder, Jeannie M. Neal. Above right, the class of 1967,celebrated its Golden Anniversary. Front Row: Aubrey Carlton Foster, John Allen Campbell, Jr., Anna Louise Taylor, Cheryl Marie Kay, Grace Dianne Gilliland, Carlton Monroe Dickerson, Russell Emmanuel Goldman. Back Row: Grover Linwood Sheldon, Jr., Clarence Dean Vassar, Leslie Wirt Hamilton, Jr., Henry Wilson Carwile, Jr., Charles Choate Wright, Kenneth Wiley Redmond, Tommy Alton Nelson, Terrill Watkins Ramsey, Glen Kelly Baker. Not Photographed: John Acree Devin, William Edward Crews