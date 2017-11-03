The annual Virginian Railway Reunion was held Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Uptown Coffee Cafe. Pictured are former Virginian Railway employees. From left to right, 1st row: Edwin Massie, Pete Atkinson, James Tuck, Curwood Clark; 2nd row: Bobby Dudley, James Gaulding, Buddy Buchanan, James Scott Pugh, and Bunk Mason.