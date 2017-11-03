- Home
- Charlotte County
- Columnists
- Community
- Education/Schools
- Features
- Local News
- Lunenburg County
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Other News
- Police & Fire
- Prince Edward County
- Sports
- The Word
- Top Story
The annual Virginian Railway Reunion was held Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Uptown Coffee Cafe. Pictured are former Virginian Railway employees. From left to right, 1st row: Edwin Massie, Pete Atkinson, James Tuck, Curwood Clark; 2nd row: Bobby Dudley, James Gaulding, Buddy Buchanan, James Scott Pugh, and Bunk Mason.
Recent Comments