Ragland Recognized for DUI Enforcement Efforts

FARMVILLE — On Wednesday, December 14, 2016, Sergeant Bobby Ragland was once again recognized by the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program (VASAP) for his outstanding DUI enforcement efforts.

VASAP seeks to improve highway safety by decreasing the incidences of driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs. This was Piedmont ASAP’s 19th Annual Police Recognition event co-sponsored with MADD and Nationwide Insurance. The event honors the Sheriffs’ Departments, Local Police Departments and State Troopers throughout Amelia, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte, Nottoway, Lunenburg, and Prince Edward counties.

“Our mission at VASAP is highway safety,” says Robin Allen, director of Piedmont ASAP. “The people who are honored (with) these awards make that their passion. Their purpose and their mission is to save lives and we need to applaud them for their efforts.”

“Sgt. Ragland has served this department for 14 years,” said Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington. “His dedication and commitment to keeping our streets safe is exemplary. I am honored to serve with him.”

The event is held each year on the second Wednesday of December, National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, to show appreciation for law enforcement and their efforts to keep our highways safe.

The mission of the Farmville Police Department is to provide a safe and secure community through excellence in public service. It is the department’s primary goal to partner with the community to achieve this mission.