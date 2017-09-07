R-HHS Golf Continues Dominant Season

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – Another week of wins has become the norm for the Randolph-Henry golf program as they continue to roll through district play and now stand at 14-0 in the James River District and 17-0 overall.

The team traveled to Crewe Country Club last week and came away with a win over Nottoway and Cumberland. The Statesmen shot an impressive team score of 156 on the course with Nottoway coming in a distant second place with a team score of 186.

R-H was led in scoring by Evan Mason-34, who continues to have an impressive season for the team. Other low shooters for the day were Eli Moore-39, Skylar Lacks-40, and Logan Newcomb-43.

The team played at Kinderton Country Club on Thursday and handled Bluestone by a 168 to 192 team score margin. Evan Mason-40 was the low shooter once again with Nathan Towery-41, Skylar Lacks-41, and Larkin Jackson-46 also playing well.

Coach Powell stated, “The Randolph-Henry Golf Team continued its winning ways defeating much improved Nottoway and Bluestone on their home courses last week. Statesmen players Eli Moore, Evan Mason, Logan Newcomb, Nathan Towery, Skylar Lacks, and Larkin Jackson are all playing well and are showing signs of great leadership. They have a lot of pride and determination to be great players. Also contributing are newcomers Jordan Colbert and Brenden Francisco. Dalton Barksdale, Austin Shook, Caleb Shook, and Matthew Taylor are getting better and working hard every day at practice.”

The Statesmen now have a consecutive district win streak that has reached 187.