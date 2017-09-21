R-HHS Cross Country Teams Win Again

NOTTOWAY – The Randolph-Henry High School Cross Country boys and girls teams traveled to Nottoway High School on Wednesday, September 13 to take on Bluestone, Cumberland and Nottoway. Deemed as the “toughest course” in the JRD according to the runners, the Statesmen conquered the course to take first place. Below are the results of the meet. R-H traveled to Goochland on Wednesday, September 20, see next week’s Messenger for results of the meet.

PLACE TIME BOYS

1 20:41:90 NASHEIM PETTUS

4 22:21:70 WILLIAM FRENCH

5 22:35:35 TRAVIS ADAMS

9 23:27:95 MCCULLEN OVERTON

10 23:30:94 NOAH WALKER

13 24:16:60 JACOB BARKER

16 25:17:60 DALTON LOCKRIDGE

18 25:32:89 JOHN WENDELIN

20 25:46:16 ISAAC NAPIER

25 27:39:47 MATTHEW ADYLETT

27 28:30:24 RYAN SCOTT

29 28:42:69 JONATHAN PETTUS

30 29:56:54 NATHAN MICHAELSON

39 57:00:00 CALEB CALHOUN

PLACE TIME GIRLS

4 31:21:71 SARAH GRISSOM

6 32:30:06 LINDY NEWCOMB

8 34:21:43 CRAIGAN PENNINGTON

10 34:39:80 CALLIE THARPE

11 37:30:62 NADYA PETTUS

12 38:43:72 ARIANA ERRICKSON

13 39:11:18 KATE PUGH

15 40:16:30 HANNAH SHAY

16 40:48:81 ELIZABETH WALKER