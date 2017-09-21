R-HHS Cross Country Teams Win Again

- Home
NOTTOWAY – The Randolph-Henry High School Cross Country boys and girls teams traveled to Nottoway High School on Wednesday, September 13 to take on Bluestone, Cumberland and Nottoway. Deemed as the “toughest course” in the JRD according to the runners, the Statesmen conquered the course to take first place. Below are the results of the meet. R-H traveled to Goochland on Wednesday, September 20, see next week’s Messenger for results of the meet.
PLACE TIME BOYS
1 20:41:90 NASHEIM PETTUS
4 22:21:70 WILLIAM FRENCH
5 22:35:35 TRAVIS ADAMS
9 23:27:95 MCCULLEN OVERTON
10 23:30:94 NOAH WALKER
13 24:16:60 JACOB BARKER
16 25:17:60 DALTON LOCKRIDGE
18 25:32:89 JOHN WENDELIN
20 25:46:16 ISAAC NAPIER
25 27:39:47 MATTHEW ADYLETT
27 28:30:24 RYAN SCOTT
29 28:42:69 JONATHAN PETTUS
30 29:56:54 NATHAN MICHAELSON
39 57:00:00 CALEB CALHOUN
PLACE TIME GIRLS
4 31:21:71 SARAH GRISSOM
6 32:30:06 LINDY NEWCOMB
8 34:21:43 CRAIGAN PENNINGTON
10 34:39:80 CALLIE THARPE
11 37:30:62 NADYA PETTUS
12 38:43:72 ARIANA ERRICKSON
13 39:11:18 KATE PUGH
15 40:16:30 HANNAH SHAY
16 40:48:81 ELIZABETH WALKER
