R-H Wresting Team Continues Strong Season

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – The Randolph-Henry Wrestling team continues to have a strong season on the mat as they are currently 7-4 according to jamesriverdistrict.org with recent wins over several JRD teams listed below.
Bluestone 157 -65.5 W
Amelia 157-119 W
Cumberland 157-135 W
Goochland 157-111 W
