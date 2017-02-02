R-H Wresting Team Continues Strong Season

   Written by on February 2, 2017 at 11:11 am

RH Wrestling RH Wrestling 2CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – The Randolph-Henry Wrestling team continues to have a strong season on the mat as they are currently 7-4 according to jamesriverdistrict.org with recent wins over several JRD teams listed below.

Bluestone  157 -65.5 W  

Amelia       157-119 W  

Cumberland 157-135 W  

Goochland   157-111 W

