R-H Statesmen Cross Country Boys Win, Seniors Recognized at Last Home Meet

CHARLOTTE C.H. – The Randolph-Henry High School Cross Country teams hosted the final home meet of the season on Wednesday, September 27th. Prior to the beginning of the meet the seniors were recognized during a brief ceremony, they include Nasheim Pettus, Nadya Pettus, Hailey Johnson, Sarah Grissom, Ariana Erickson and Caleb Calhoun.

The Statesmen Boys took first place at home, while the girls finished in second place against Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward counties. The teams traveled to Fork Union Military Academy on Wednesday, October 4, see next week’s Messenger for results.

Photo courtesy of Christy Lockridge