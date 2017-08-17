R-H Golf is Off to Another Strong Start in 2018

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – The 2017 Randolph-Henry is off to another strong start in 2018 and has quickly jumped out to a 5-0 overall record. That perfect record includes two match wins in the James River District and runs their consecutive district win streak to 175.

The team opened up on August 8 at their home course, Briery Country Club, and shot a 158 to take the win.

Final scores were R-H-158, Lunenburg-167, Halifax-181 William Campbell-197.

Leading the way for the Statesmen were low shooter Eli Moore-37 along with Skylar Lacks-39, Evan Mason-41 and Larkin Jackson-41.

The team then hosted Amelia and Buckingham where they shot a three under par 141 to win the match. Amelia came in second with a 200 and Buckingham shot 214.

Evan Mason had a great day on the course as he shot a 31, which is 5 under par and also an Individual School Record. Playing well for R-H was Eli Moore-36, Skylar Lacks-36 and Logan Newcomb-38.

Coach Powell stated, “We had a great first week of competition going a perfect 5-0. Congratulations to Evan Mason on shooting at school record 5 under par 31 and to the team for shooting a school record 3 under par 141 at Briery Country Club. Those records came from hard work, determination, smart play, patients, and the will to do their best. Great Job Team and Go Statesmen!!”