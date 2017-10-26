R-H Cross Country Girls Place First at Cumberland, Boys Take Second

CUMBERLAND – The Randolph-Henry High School Cross Country boys and girls traveled to Cumberland High School to participate in the 60 West Rumble II on Wednesday, October 18. The Statesmen girls would take first place, with the boys taking the second place finish.

Results

Nasheim Pettus – 17:15.00

Travis Adams – 18:28.00

John Wendelin – 18:55.00

Billy French – 19:03.00

Noah Walker – 19:34.00

McCullen Overton – 19:47.00

Jacob Barker – 20:20.00

Isaac Napier – 21:12.00

Matthew Adylett – 21:13.00

Evan Czaplicki – 21:15.00

Dalton Lockridge – 22:09.00

Ryan Scott – 22:24.00

Trent Pettus – 23:34.00

Nathan Michaelson -23:53.00

Sarah Grissom – 23:18.00

Lindy Newcomb – 26:35.00

Nadya Pettus – 26:57.00

Callie Tharpe – 28:44.00

Kate Pugh – 28:45.00

Hannah Shay – 30:48.00

Eliza Walker – 31:05.00

The Statesmen traveled to Occoneechee State Park on Wednesday, October 25 where the top runners competed in the district meet. See next week’s Southside Messenger for results.