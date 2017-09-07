R-H Cross Country Boys Win Season Opener Meet – Statesmen Girls Take Third Place

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – The Randolph-Henry High School Cross Country team hosted the season opener meet on Wednesday, August 30, with the Statesmen boys taking first place and the girls taking third place against Amelia, Nottoway and Buckingham.

Top scorers for the R-H boys were Nasheim Pettus, 18:24, with the overall top spot, Travis Adams, 19:59, 3rd place overall, Billy French, 20:43, 6th place overall, Noah Walker, 21:27, 11th place overall, Jacob Barker, 21:33, 13th place overall, J. Wendelin, 21:55, 16th place overall and Isaac Napier, 23:00, 20th place overall.

Top scorers for the R-H girls were Sarah Grissom, 28:34, 6th place overall, Lindy Newcomb, 28:59, 8th place overall, Callie Tharpe, 29:42, 10th place overall, Nadya Pettus, 31:07, 16th place overall, Taylor Jones, 32:45, 20th place overall, Craigan Pennington, 34:28, 26th place overall and Hannah Shay, 34:47, 28th place overall.

Additional scores were boys, McCullen Overton, 23:01, Dalton Lockridge, 23:33, Matthew Aydlett, 23:45, Evan Czaplicki, 25:05, Trent Pettus, 26:16, Nathan Michaelson, 27:43, Ryan Scott, 28:06 and Caleb Calhoun, 41:17. Girls, Eliza Walker, 35:09, Ariana Errickson, 35:33 and Kate Pugh, 35:41.

The Statesmen will travel to Prince Edward today, see next week’s edition for results.