R-H Cross Country Boys Snag First at Nottoway, Girls Take Second

NOTTOWAY – The Randolph-Henry boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Nottoway High School on Wednesday, October 11. The R-H boys would come away with the first place finish and the girls would take second place on the road.

The Statesmen traveled to Cumberland County High School on Wednesday, October 18, see next week’s Messenger for results.

Results from October 11:

Boys:

3rd: Billy French, 22:37

4th: Travis Adams, 23:06

5th: John Wendelin, 23:09

6th: Noah Walker, 23:48

8th: Jacob Barker, 24:33

9th: McCullen Overton, 24:41

17th: Isaac Napier, 25:55

18th: Matthew Aydlett, 26:11

19th: Evan Czaplicki, 26:14

23rd: Dalton Lockridge, 27:41

24th: Trent Pettus, 29:41

25th: Ryan Scott, 29:49

28th: Nathan Michaelson, 30:26

Girls:

12th: Sarah Grissom, 31:51

13th: Lindy Newcomb, 32:06

15th: Callie Tharpe, 32:35

20th: Craigan Pennington, 35:23

21st: Kate Pugh, 38:10

22nd: Ari Errickson, 40:48

23rd: Nadya Pettus, 40:49

24th: Hannah Shay, 41:30

25th: Eliza Walker, 41:35