R-H CC Boys Continue Winning Streak at Prince Edward – Statesmen Girls take their first win

PRINCE EDWARD – The Randolph-Henry High School cross country boys continued their winning streak at Prince Edward County High School on Thursday, September 7, as they took first place at the meet. The Statesmen girls also took first place, to make this their first victory of the season.

The Statesmen traveled to Nottoway High for their third meet of the season on September 13. See next week’s Messenger for results. Last week’s results are listed below.