R-H Blanks Nottoway on the Diamond

The Randolph-Henry Statesmen Varsity Baseball team picked up another win last week over Nottoway in a 5-0 victory.

Carter Strickland took the mound for R-H and went six innings while striking out 12 Cougars to get the shutout win.

Offensively, the Statesmen were led by Strickland, Kendrick Goldman and Chase Barksdale, who all had two hits on the night. Goldman was the leading RBI producer with three.

The game was tied 0-0 going to the fifth inning, before the Statesmen put up four runs and effectively put the game away.