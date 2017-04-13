R-H Baseball Gets Second Win Over Park View

The Randolph-Henry Statesmen Varsity Baseball team got their second straight win over Park View following a week off for Spring Break.

The team used 5 innings of strong work on the mound from Bradford Webb and a rally in the third inning to get the 3-0 victory. Webb would give up just two hits and record seven strikeouts on the day for R-H.

The only scoring during the game took place in the third inning when Josh Jones drove in two runs and Russell Schmidt had an RBI single to account for the 3-0 victory.

(Photos by Shelby Walker)