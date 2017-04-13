Quarterback to Commentator, How to Make the Change

Have you heard Tony Romo is leaving the Cowboys? Have you noticed the complaints in the media that Romo and Jerry Jones took their time in making this decision? It may surprise you, but the general advice from professionals is not to rush a career change decision.

Are you thinking it is time to make a change? Have you thought about doing something different with your life? What changes are you thinking about? Start a restaurant. Create an ebay business. Go back to school. Start raising goats to support making goat cheese. Open a hot dog stand at the beach. Try out for the Cowboy’s quarterback position.

All kidding aside, changing careers is very scary. It may seem that the ramifications involved in a making a change are endless; financial implications, what your spouse will say, can you find your dream job, what is your dream job, the effect on your family, and are you facing success or failure. Where do you start? What should you consider?

An experienced life coach will say it’s important to resist the urge to find a quick fix, and to dedicate sufficient time and energy to plan your career changes. This includes getting help from friends, talking with people who have your dream job, and considering working with a career counselor. In addition to asking people for their insight and guidance, there are several steps you can take.

First, organize your finances. Career changes can have a major impact on your family budget. Look at your lifestyle to find ways you can spend less. Remember if you have family obligations, these obligations need to be part of your decision-making process. Wisely making changes better positions you to survive leaner days.

Identify your priorities. Who are you and what do you want? Simple questions, but the answers aren’t always easy to find. You may find carving out time, to just thinking about who you are, is a challenge. However, you need that time to consider what gives you joy, what excites you and to identify your God-given talents.

Take a career or skills assessment test. A career coach can help by giving you comprehensive questionnaires. Your answers to these questions will create a picture of your skills, interests, values, and personality traits. You can play career counselor by taking online self-assessment tests. Just don’t expect them to provide all the answers.

Write your autobiography with an eye toward finding out what makes you tick. Look for the high points in your life. Write about what makes you happy. Can you pinpoint what you want more of or less of in your life? Don’t forget to ask your friends, family and even former bosses for their input. It is easy to miss something that is apparent to others. You may not realize how your own eyes light up when you talk about volunteering at the library, the fun you had volunteering at the animal shelter, or the meaning you get out of life helping at Hospice.

Try it first. Are you thinking about teaching? You could try substitute teaching or teaching a Sunday school class at church. Volunteering at the hospital will help you understand what it means to be a nurse. Try working Saturdays at the local plant nursery before chucking your job to attend Virginia Tech for an Ag degree. Take a course in animal husbandry before buying a herd of goats. Your goal is to gain hands-on experience by test-driving that new career, before quitting your day job.

You are not alone in thinking about the next step in your job path. Almost 80% of baby boomers plan to work until age 70. Their retirement work goals are to stay mentally sharp, keep engaged socially, and improve financial security. While most baby boomers plan on working well after retirement, the overwhelming majority say it will be in a different career. Just remember changing jobs is a big decision. Take a hint from Tony and take your time to plan this next step.

Put your outdoor work in order and get your fields ready; after that, build your house. Proverbs 24:27

