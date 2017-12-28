Puryear Racing Comes To Phenix Elementary

On December 15th, racecar driver Stacy Puryear visited the 2nd grade classes at Phenix Elementary. He talked to the students about his exciting profession. He brought with him his stepson, Caleb Dyer, who is an aspiring racecar driver. The two shared the importance of having the proper safety equipment to do this job. The students saw a video of Caleb driving and pictures of Stacy racing. The classes were able to see and hear the racing engine of Mr. Puryear’s car # 17. Caleb explained why the steering wheel detaches, while Mr. Puryear talked about the speeds he is able to reach on each track and how to operate the racecar safely.