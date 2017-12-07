PTA Holds Party to Benefit Christmas Mother Program

christmas motherThe Prince Edward County Elementary School PTA held a Glow Dance Party to benefit the Heart of Virginia Christmas Mother.  Students had a choice of paying to attend the dance or bringing in a new toy.  The PTA was able to donate a box of toys and write a check to the Christmas Mother. Pictured is elementary student Kalee Phelps presenting a check to Heart of Virginia Christmas Mother President Kate Eggleston.

