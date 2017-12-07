PTA Holds Party to Benefit Christmas Mother Program

- Home
- Charlotte County
- Columnists
- Community
- Education/Schools
- Features
- Local News
- Lunenburg County
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Other News
- Police & Fire
- Prince Edward County
- Sports
- The Word
- Top Story
The Prince Edward County Elementary School PTA held a Glow Dance Party to benefit the Heart of Virginia Christmas Mother. Students had a choice of paying to attend the dance or bringing in a new toy. The PTA was able to donate a box of toys and write a check to the Christmas Mother. Pictured is elementary student Kalee Phelps presenting a check to Heart of Virginia Christmas Mother President Kate Eggleston.
Recent Comments