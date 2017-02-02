Prince Edward Eagles Drop Game to R-HHS Statesmen

FARMVILLE – The Prince Edward Eagles varsity basketball team got off to a fast start this season, but have been struggling to get in the win column during recent weeks.

The most recent set-back came at the hands of the Randolph-Henry Statesmen in a 44-35 final.

The Eagles fell behind 15-8 early in the contest, but came back behind the strong play of Zarius Jones and Quantavis Nash to trail by just three points at halftime in a 25-22 game.

The third quarter was close as the two teams both played strong defense and the quarter was a wash with the Statesmen lead remaining the same.

The fourth quarter saw R-H put on a defensive clinic as a strong inside game from players like View Moore and good perimeter defense from Nasheim Pettus and Tremaine Pugh held PE to just 3 points and allowed the Statesmen to get the 44-35 win.

Nash led all scorers in the game with 21 points. The loss moved PE to 9-12 on the season, while this win and a victory the previous game over Gretna (69-57) brought them back to even at 8-8 on the season.