Plan for 2018

Happy 2018! Have you set your New Year’s Resolutions yet? Are you game to add one more resolution that you probably have not thought of to your list? Your list probably includes losing weight, saving more, or maybe finding a better job. How about adding to your list, spending time daily planning?

Why add planning? Confucius says: “A man who does not plan long ahead will find trouble at his door.” To be more specific, here are four benefits of planning:

Prepared for the unexpected. Your plan should include the unexpected things that could happen in life such as car repair, special activities with your kids or sick days. When you plan ahead for these unexpected events by saving the money, setting time for annual doctor’s visit or including a time in your schedule for the unexpected you’ll feel more in control in your day-to-day life.

Lowered Stress. When you plan ahead, you’ll feel more in control of your day-to-day life. Planning will help you eliminate that feeling of running in all directions without knowing where to turn!

Anchored in the moment. Planning ahead will help you not worry about what will happen tomorrow. Once you have laid out a workable plan, you will see that you are more in charge of your own time. With tomorrow a workable plan, you can spend more time in the moment, smelling the roses today.

Noticeable increase in time and money. Leaving things for the last minute can cost you. It can cost you time, money and, most importantly, your sanity! By planning ahead, you’ll be able to take advantage of that time to get things cheaper, set an action plan, or quietly evaluate what activities you want to include or delete from your schedule.

Alan Lakein, the time management Guru, sums up the benefits of planning as, “Planning is bringing the future into the present so that you can do something about it now.”

Paul, in Romans 15:20-28 gives us a great example of how he plans. He starts with a general statement of his plan and then goes into specifics, all the while laying out both the what and the when of his plan.

I make it my plan to preach the gospel, not where Christ has already been named, lest I build on another man’s foundation…. But now, since I no longer have any room for work in these regions, and since I have longed for many years to come to you, I hope to see you in passing as I go to Spain, and to be sped on my journey there by you, once I have enjoyed your company for a little. At present, however, I am going to Jerusalem with aid for the saints….When therefore I have completed this, and have delivered to them what has been raised, I shall go on by way of you to Spain.

In many places, the Bible states that careful planning is part of what makes a person wise and productive. And, that not to plan is foolish and dangerous. Proverbs 15:22, “Without counsel plans go wrong, but with many advisers they succeed.” Psalms 20:4 offers, “May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.” Proverbs 16:3 advises that we “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.”

Recent studies have shown that not having a plan wreaks emotional havoc on our psyche. Lack of planning results in negative effects, which include anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and impaired cognitive functioning. To put it another way, that means you can’t remember, be attentive, or solve problems as well when you’re freaking out over unplanned events.

For this New Year, consider taking time to plan the activities in your life. However, it won’t work just to plan something today or tomorrow. Planning must be a regular part of your life!

For which of you, desiring to build a tower, does not first sit down and count the cost, whether he has enough to complete it? Otherwise, when he has laid a foundation and is not able to finish, then how everyone would laugh. Luke 14:28-29.

