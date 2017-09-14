Perry Jesse Fannon Obituary

Perry Jesse Fannon “PJ”, age 74, of Drakes Branch, Va., passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Doris Vivian Collier Fannon.

Mr. Fannon was born in Blackwater, October 23, 1942, a son of the late Roe William Fannon and Rosa Osborne Fannon. He was a member of Keysville Baptist Temple.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Lola Barker (Dennis) of Drakes Branch, and Vivian James (Ritash) of Phenix; four grandchildren, Alexander and Jacob Barker of Drakes Branch, and Ritash and Nevaeh James of Phenix; two sisters, Wonda Sage (Hershall) and Latrena Smith (David); one brother, Lester Fannon (Joyce), all of Brookneal. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Osborne.

A funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2017 at Keysville Baptist Temple by the Rev. Clyde Senger with interment in the church cemetery.

The family received friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service Brookneal and from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the church.

Condolences may be sent by visiting hendersonfuneral.net