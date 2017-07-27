PEFYA Ponytails Headed to World Series

FARMVILLE – The Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association (PEFYA) Ponytails All-Stars defeated Amherst last week in South Hill by a 5-4 score to win the Ponytails X-Play State Championship and advance to the World Series.

PEFYA trailed late in the game and looked as though they may have their first loss of the all-star season in the championship, but an Alani Walton hit scored Danner Allen and Kyla Edmonds to give their team the win and the championship.

The team will play in Sumter, South Carolina starting on July 29.