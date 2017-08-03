PEFYA Minors All-Stars to Play Arkansas on August 5

PRINCE EDWARD – The PEFYA Minors All-Star team recently won the state tournament in Appomattox and is now set to participate in the 2017 Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Minor League World Series in Oxford, Alabama.

PEFYA Minors made their way to the World Series with a 13-6 win over Montgomery and then a thrilling 11-10 win over the host team from Appomattox.

PEFYA will play Arkansas on Saturday, August 5 to open their tournament play.