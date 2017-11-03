PECHS Drama Wins Second Place

The PECHS Drama Team traveled across the Chesapeake Bay to Nandua High School, where they took second place in the Virginia High School League Region 2A Theatre competition. In addition, Ellis Jones won a regional acting medal in the team’s production of B. Rose! the Musical. The team will advance to the super regional competition at Goochland on November 18th. The PECHS show is a one-act original musical, written and composed by team coach Debbie Rush, based on the Barbara Rose Johns story. Front row: Kaitlynn Childers, Madison Smith, Ellis Jones, Maria Carerra, Melissa Williams, Debbie Rush (coach). Back row: Akeem Goodman, Kevynne Dimaano, Meghan Williams, Ariyanna Wilson, Matthew Lucie, Alyssa Spease, Matthew Russell.