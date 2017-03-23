PECHS Debate Team 2nd in Region

FARMVILLE – The Prince Edward County High School Debate Team placed second in the VHSL Green Region Debate tournament held at Tabb High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, bringing home the silver trophy. The six team members participated in the area of Student Congress, where they prepared resolutions and gave speeches in affirmation or negation of other resolutions in a simulation of the real Congress. The topics ranged from campaign spending to mental health resources and the travel ban, among others. Grace Rust was the regional champion, followed by Joel Thomas (3rd place), Rhyan Harrison (4th place), and Laura Bisaillon (5th place). These students, along with teammates Malaysia Jones and Alyssa Spease, qualified for the VHSL state championship at Cosby High School April 21-22. Debbie Rush is the PECHS Debate Team coach. Pictured left to right: Malaysia Jones, Laura Bisaillon, Rhyan Harrison, Joel Thomas, Grace Rust, and Alyssa Spease.