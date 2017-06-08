PE Sheriff’s Department Seek Information on Shooting

Staff Report

FARMVILLE – The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information following a shooting last week at 110 block of Hatton Lane.

According to Sheriff Wesley Reed, on June 4 at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Hatton Lane for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies located two individuals who were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The two were transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Earlier this week the sheriff’s department said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone having information is asked to contact Investigator Joe Sprague at 434-392-8101.