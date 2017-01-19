PE Eagles Beat R-H Statesmen Despite Big Game from Pugh

FARMVILLE – The Prince Edward Eagles pulled out a hard fought game on the hardwood against Randolph-Henry in a recent 55-49 JRD victory.

Randolph-Henry, now 5-5 on the season got a sensational game from junior Tremaine Pugh who scored 26 points on the night and led all players in scoring.

The Statesmen had the lead throughout the game, including a 24-20 halftime advantage, but the game stayed close throughout and the Eagles used a 17-9 run in the fourth quarter to pull out the win and improve to 8-5 on the season.