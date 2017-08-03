PE Debs Beat Alabama Before Ending World Series Tourney

PRINCE EDWARD – Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association’s (PEFYA) Debs traveled to Alexandria, Louisiana to participate in the 2017 Dixie Softball Debs World Series and represent the state of Virginia.

PEFYA opened up their tournament on Saturday with a game against North Carolina.

PEFYA got strong a strong offensive game from Alexis Gayles who was perfect at the plate (3-3) and a home run from Caroline Seal, but North Carolina had a strong game at the plate as well and took an 11-6 victory.

The Debs team rebounded on Sunday with an exciting 5-4 win over Alabama in a game that saw the two teams battle for 10 innings.

PEFYA looked like they would cruise to an easy win as they jumped ahead 4-0 through four innings of play, but Alabama cut the lead in half in the fifth inning and tied things up in the bottom of the sixth.

Gracie Hodges scored the winning run for PEFYA in the tenth inning when Alexa Marzloff got a big hit. Hannah-Gray Schmidt and Shauneice Beasley pitched for PEFYA and had a strong combined effort with nine total strikeouts between the two that helped their team get the win.

The PEFYA squad took on Tennessee next and ran into a strong offensive team that claimed a 9-3 victory over the Virginia team and ended their World Series run.

The game was tight early on but Tennessee erupted for six runs in the fourth inning and never relinquished that lead.