Patricia Ann Sanders Obituary

Patricia Ann Sanders was born on August 31, 1956 to Nathaniel Bruce and Gloria Boswell Bruce at St. John’s Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. She was the second child and daughter of this union.

She attended the New York City public school system, graduating from Eli Whitney High School in Brooklyn, New York. After moving to Long Island, New York she married Michael Samuel and gave birth to her only child, Michael Duane Samuel. She enrolled in the Ultissima Beauty Academy and obtained her cosmetology certificate and subsequent license to do what she loved best, hair styling and makeup application. She worked full time as a residential supervisor at the Long Island Developmental Center, a residential and training facility for the intellectually disabled. She also made sure everyone could count on her to keep their “do” fresh and presentable.

In 1988 she married Willie “Kilroy” Sanders and made their home in Rice, Virginia. She was employed by Southside Community Services Board of South Boston, Virginia as a training specialist and later as a residential supervisor for Crossroads Community Services Board in Farmville, Virginia. After many years of service, she left Crossroads to open and operate In Motion, an assisted living facility in Meherrin, Virginia. She was very successful in this endeavor and was loved by both residents and staff. Most of the residents preferred to stay there during holidays instead of visiting their relatives as they felt so comfortable at the residence. This spoke volumes of the quality of care the residents received. They looked forward to attending worship services with Pat’s family at their church and called her mother “grandma” during their frequent visits.

As a child, Pat attended and was baptized a member of Bethany Baptist Church of Brooklyn, New York. Upon moving to Virginia, she became a member of First Nottoway Baptist Church of Burkeville, Virginia, then switching her membership to New Grove Baptist Church of Kenbridge, Virginia, the church of her family. After a brief illness and stay at Henrico’s Doctor Hospital, Pat was called home.

She leaves behind a loving husband, Willie Sanders; an adoring son, Michael Duane Samuel (Leslie); a broken-hearted mother, Gloria Bruce; one aunt, Violet Brown; two sisters, Gwendolyn Cabiness (Kennard, Sr.) and Dorothy Bruce; two brothers, Jamaal Bruce (Loren) and Khalil Bruce; four sisters-in-law, Lelia Sanders, Elouise Robinson (James), Dixie Bonner (Walter), and Fannie Mckenzie (Bobby); six brothers-in-law, Sam Sanders (Ella Mae), Hank Sanders (Rose), James Sanders (Ruth), John Sanders, Charles Sanders and Douglas Sanders; four grandchildren Marquis, Mikaela, Nasir, and Noah; three stepchildren, Seneca, Quinette, and Afton of Alabama. She also leaves behind seven nieces and nephews, Kennard, Jr., Patience, Jayla, Zoey, Semaj, Afrika, Khalil, Raijah, and Laila. She had a very close relationship with her cousins, Edwin Bell and Deborah Bell Robinson of New York, and also with a trusted and devoted co-worker, Joanne, who cared for her residents during her illness. Pat leaves to mourn a host of cousins, friends, and especially her residents. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

