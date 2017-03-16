P.E. Co. H.S. FBLA Participates in Regional Competition

On Thursday, March 2, 2017, Prince Edward County High School students attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Longwood Region Spring Leadership Conference. They competed in over 19 events. During the conference, Prince Edward FBLA was named the Largest Local Chapter for the Longwood region. Fourteen students are now eligible to compete at the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Reston, Va. The winners included:Brendan Burke 3rd place in Personal Finance; Sara Gilbert 3rd place in Health Care Administration; Tiba Hamza 1st place in Introduction to Business Procedures; Rachel Kinzer 3rd place in Introduction to Financial Math; Henry Lutz 1st place in Business Calculations; Tiffany Smith 2nd place in Introduction to Information Technology; Joel Thomas 1st place in Public Speaking 2; The team of Keillor Libby, Natalie Cheyne, and Sarah Edwards 1st place in Digital Video Production; The Team of Rafael Diaz, Michael Dupuy and Chaney Sheehan 1st place in Entrepreneurship; The team of Shanika Dove and Miles Pride 2nd place in Business Ethics; The team of Dylan Eagle and Eboni Goings 1st place in Emerging Business Issues; The team of Brianna Edwards and Cameron Goodman 1st place in Publication Design. FBLA-PBL is the largest business education student organization in the world. Nearly a quarter of a million high school and middle school students, college and university students, faculty, educators, administrators, and business professionals have chosen to be members of the premier business education association preparing students for careers in business. The organization is recognized by the American Management Association, Association for Career and Technical Education, Career College Association, International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education, March of Dimes, National Association of Parliamentarians, National Association of Secondary School Principals, National Business Education Association, National Management Association, and the U.S. Department of Education.