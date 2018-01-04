The greeting, “Happy New Year,” will be spoken and heard for at least the first couple of weeks in January as a new year gets under way. The day celebrated as New Year’s Day in modern America wasn’t always January 1st.

The celebration of the New Year is the oldest of all holidays. It was first observed in ancient Babylon about 4000 years ago. In the years around 2000 BC, the Babylonian New Year began with the first New Moon (actually the first visible crescent) after the Vernal Equinox (first day of spring).

The beginning of spring is a logical time to start a new year. After all, it is the season of rebirth, of planting new crops, and of blossoming. January 1st, on the other hand, has no astronomical or agricultural significance.

The Babylonian New Year celebration lasted for eleven days with each day having its own mode of celebration. Our New Year’s festivities pale in comparison to eleven days of partying!

The Romans are responsible for the New Year observation of today. In order to get the calendar correct, Julius Caesar had to let a previous year drag on for 445 days in order to synchronize the calendar with the sun.

One of the traditions of the season is to make a New Year’s resolution. That tradition also dates back to the early Babylonians.

I think the new idea of a one-word resolution is absolutely great. The idea is to pick a single positive word beginning with your first name and let that word come alive in your life over a twelve-month period.

One word! That’s correct! One word! (Example: Patrick or Patricia/patience) That person would see how long he or she could have patience. See how long it would take for your patience to wear thin. Try this! It will be fun!

So many people have selected kindness for the letter K that this reporter is picking “kosher,” the slang meaning of all right, proper or correct. Everything is kosher! I bet it won’t be long before I break this meaning.

One person, I understand, selected PATIENCE for her first name beginning with the letter P. With the word tucked nicely into a corner of her mind, not even a week had passed without this one word already being tested. Just driving four kids to the mall would test anyone’s patience, but after getting to the mall and trying to keep up with the four almost made this one word impossible.

In tense moments that followed an outburst, this person remembered that this was the year she selected to follow a one-word resolution, PATIENCE.

This January people are thinking about a few pounds they must lose or contemplating finishing a long overdue project. Instead of making resolutions like those this year, take on the challenge of a one-word resolution of your own.

What area of your character could use some growth? Is there a part of your life that needs improving? If one had to choose a word to work on this year, what word would it be? Kindness for Keith, Generosity for Geraldine, Health for Homer, Contentment for Connie, Compassion for Cynthia, Happiness for Henry, Service for Susan, Truthfulness for Tom, or Forgiveness for Forrest?

Pick a word, any word that begins with the first letter of your name and see if you can master this one-word resolution. Write it on your calendar, stick it on your refrigerator or put a post-it note in your vehicle.

Make a conscious effort to change with this one word so when next January rolls around, you will be a better person. Good Luck! Remember, this reporter is trying this too! HAPPY NEW YEAR!