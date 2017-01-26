One Killed in Friday Afternoon Wreck

Staff Report

Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Farris is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County. The crash occurred Friday, January 20, at 12:40 p.m., on Route 460, less than a mile west of Route 640.

A 1991 Honda Accord was traveling west on Route 460 when it crossed through the median, continued across the eastbound lanes and struck the guardrail. The impact of the crash with the guardrail caused the Accord to come back into the eastbound lanes and strike a 1986 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck.

The driver of the Honda, Charles E. Atkins, 63, of Rice, Va., was transported to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, Va., where he died later Friday. Atkins was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 64-year-old male from Crewe, Va., was not injured in the crash.

At this stage of the investigation, the cause of the crash appears to have been medically-related.