Odelle Archer Robertson, Sr., age 99, Of Kenbridge, VA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents, George C. and Mary Hill Robertson; his wife, Martha Morton Robertson; two sisters; and four brothers.

He is survived by four children, Odelle Robertson, Jr., Catherine Barnett (Pastor Morris Barnett), Martha Faye Robertson, and David Robertson; ten grandchildren, Jeremiah (Valerie) Barnett, Joshua (Sarah) Barnett, Jonathan Barnett, Julie (Tyler) Van Zuiden, Joy (David) Robbins, Janessa Barnett, Jenny (Brandon) Hanks, Jessica Barnett, Jacob Barnett, Joseph Barnett; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Luther Robertson; and three sisters, Mozelle Kubas, Eva Barton, and Dorothy Arvin.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, with interment to follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Burkeville, VA. The family will receive friends at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home on Friday, December 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, VA, is serving the family.